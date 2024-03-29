LIVE MUSIC AT THE DERBY

We showcase local live music throughout the week,

every week, here at The Derby!

LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE

Interested in booking a gig?

Please email derbydan56@gmail.com

PRIVATE EVENTS


Book your holiday party, corporate event, family gathering, or

next celebration at The Derby! We can host up to 36 people on our enclosed porch!


Standing & Cocktail: up to 36 people

Seated & Plated: up to 32 people

Seated & Buffet: up to 24 people


To inquire please email

thederby.jazmine@gmail.com

or

derbydan56@gmail.com