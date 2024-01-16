The Derby Restaurant & Bar 83 Old National Pike
NA BEVERAGES
- Water
- Pepsi$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Starry$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Mountain Dew$3.50
- Pink Lemonade$3.50
- Orange Crush$3.50
- Unsweet Iced Tea$3.50
- Sweet Iced Tea$3.50
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- Regular Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Kid's Beverage$2.50
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Lancers
Panko crusted fresh mozzarella, skewered and served on a bed of marinara sauce.$14.00
- Firehouse Shrimp
Flash fried and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce.$16.00
- Crab Balls
Mini lump crab cakes, fried and served with Old Bay aioli.$17.00
- Mozzarella Caprese
Sliced fresh mozzarella and tomatoes with basil, garlic, and a balsamic glaze.$14.00
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Jumbo mushrooms stuffed with crab imperial then fire roasted and finished with a zesty mustard glaze.$15.00
- Crab Dip
Maryland style creamy crab dip served with a toasted baguette.$16.00
- Tuscan Sausage Dip
Creamy sausage dip with tomatoes, spinach, cream cheese, Italian herbs, and parmesan cheese. Topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with a toasted baguette.$15.00
- Fried Pickles
Pickled chips fried golden in a seasoned batter with a hint of spice. Served with ranch.$13.00
- Loaded Cheese Fries
Fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar and bacon.$13.00
- Old Bay Steamed Shrimp
One pound of jumbo peel and eat shrimp steamed with onions and lemon. Tossed in a blend of Old Bay and butter. Served with our house made cocktail sauce.$22.00
- Rockfish Bites
Lightly breaded and fried golden. Served with an Old Bay tarter sauce.$15.00
- Eggrolls (other)
Rotating flavors$15.00
- Eggrolls (crab)
Crab cake eggrolls$17.00
- 8 Wings
Pick your flavor (max 2)!$13.00
- 14 Wings
Pick your flavor (max 2)!$19.00
- 20 Wings
Pick your flavor (max 2)!$26.00
- 50 Wings
Pick your flavor (max 2)!$63.00
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$15.00
Soup & Salad
- Main Street Chili
House made chili, cheddar cheese, diced onions, tomatoes.$8.00
- Soup of the Day$8.00
- House Salad
Fresh Iceberg and romaine topped with vine ripe tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$10.00
- Chopped Italian Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, cheddar, olives, garbanzo beans, red onion, green peppers, cucumber & croutons. Served with a Creamy Italian Dressing.$16.00
- Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine hearts topped with a creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and roasted garlic croutons.$10.00
- Taco Salad
Romaine topped with our hose made chili, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, and avocado served in a fresh made taco bowl with sour cream and salsa.$15.00
- Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with grilled chicken, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, candied pecans, bacon crumbles, chopped hard boiled egg, and feta cheese. Finished with a warm bacon balsamic vinaigrette.$15.00
- Cobb Salad
Fresh Romaine topped with grilled or fried chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, cucumber, onion, applewood smoked bacon, fresh bleu cheese and served with bleu cheese dressing.$16.00
Hand Helds
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and bleu cheese dressing.$14.00
- California Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken topped with avocado, onion, tomatoes, swiss cheese, ranch dressing, and chopped romaine lettuce.$14.50
- Shrimp Salad
Our delicious house made shrimp salad served on a brioche roll or in a wrap with lettuce, tomato and onion.$15.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich
A perfectly seasoned and fried crab cake on a brioche roll. Topped with lettuce and tomato.$21.00
- Rockfish Tacos (2)
Fresh, hand breaded Rockfish, lettuce, cheddar, pico de gallo, avocado, and a drizzle of firehouse sauce.$15.00
- Rockfish Tacos (3)
Fresh, hand breaded Rockfish, lettuce, cheddar, pico de gallo, avocado, and a drizzle of firehouse sauce.$18.00
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo piled between buttery toasted brioche bread.$13.00
- Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef piled high on marble rye with kraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing.$15.00
- Seafood Club
Our signature shrimp salad and crab cake, sandwiched between toasted brioche bread with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Old Bay mayo.$18.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and creamy caesar dressing with grilled marinated chicken.$13.00
- Medi Veggie Wrap
Aritchoke hearts, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, black olives and feta cheese with rice in a warm flour tortilla.$13.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw and Sweet Baby Rays on a brioche roll.$13.50
- Turkey Avocado Panini
Smoked deli turkey, avocado, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and ranch dressing.$15.00
- Chipotle Chicken Panini
Sliced grilled chicken, caramelized onion, pepper jack cheese, with a creamy chiptole sauce.$14.50
Subs
- French Dip
Thinly sliced ribeye steak set in a sub roll, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown. Served with warm au jus.$15.00
- Meatball Sub
House made meatballs and marinara with melted mozzarella cheese.
- Steak & Cheese Sub
Grilled steak and onions topped with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Grilled chicken and onions topped with white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
- Italian Sub
Capicola, salami, and pepperoni with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, and onion. With our oil & viengar blend & mayonnaise on a sub roll.
Burgers
- Chili Burger
You will need a fork & knife to eat this half-pound burger topped with our house made chili, chopped onion and cheddar cheese.$14.00
- Sunrise Burger
Half-pound burger topped with pepper jack, crisp applewood smoked bacon, and a sunny side up egg served over a toasted brioche roll.$14.00
- Staci's Melt
Half-pound burger topped with grilled onions, swiss cheese, and served on a grilled marble rye.$13.00
- Chesapeake Burger
Half-pound burger topped with crab cake, cheddar cheese, crisp applewood smoked bacon, and Old Bay mayo with lettuce, tomato and onion.$17.00
- The Beach Bum
Two 5oz patties topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion rings and firehouse sauce.$16.00
- Derby Burger
Half-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Add any topping for .75 each!$12.00
Entrees
- The Rochester Platter
You will be hooked after your first taste. A pair of 4oz cheeseburgers set over macaroni salad and french fries. Topped with chopped onions, mustard and a special meat hot sauce.$16.00
- Pulled Pork Sundae
Layers of pulled pork, cole slaw, and mac and cheese. Topped off with a sprinkle of shredded cheddar, a drizzle of bbq sauce and a piece of cornbread.$16.00
- Baby Back Ribs
A full rack of falling off the bone baby back ribs, slathered with BBQ sauce and slow roasted. Served with fries & coleslaw.$27.00
- Fried Shrimp Platter
8 Jumbo panko crusted butterflied shrimp, fried golden and served with french fries & coleslaw. Served with Old Bay tartar and cocktail sauce for dipping.$20.00
- Open Faced Roast Beef Platter
Sliced, slow roasted Prime Rib served open-faced over white bread; topped with gravy and crispy onion frills. Paired with mashed potatoes and southern green beans on the side.$16.00
- Mediterranean Chicken
Tender grilled chicken topped with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, spinach, red onions, toamtoes, black olives, and feta cheese. Served with jasmine rice.$24.00
- Sesame Ahi Tuna
Sesame crusted ahi tuna seared rare and served over a bed of fire roasted asparagus and jasmine rice. Drizzled with a wasabi cream sauce and finished with wasabi micro greens.$25.00
- Steak Frites
14 ounce ribeye seasoned and cooked to your preference. Served with mashed potatoes & creamed spinach.$25.00
- Crab Cakes (1)
Our family recipe - One broiled jumbo lump crab cake. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans.$25.00
- Crab Cakes (2)
Our family recipe - Two broiled jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans.$36.00
- Fried Chicken
A pair of 5 ounce buttermilk fried all white meat chicken breasts rested over a mound of mashed potatoes and fire roasted asparagus. Finished with a creamy cajun bechamel sauce.$24.00
- Korean Glazed Salmon
Everything bagel seasoning crusted salmon topped with a bacon & raspberry jam. Served with jasmine rice & seasonal vegetables.$25.00
- Chicken Chesapeake
Grilled chicken breast topped with our famous crab cake, broiled and finished with an Old Bay cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables.$28.00
- Jambalaya$25.00
Sides
- Celery$1.00
- Cole Slaw$4.00
- Creamed Spinach$5.00
- Extra Bread$1.00
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Fire Roasted Asparagus$6.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Gravy Side$1.50
- Jasmine Rice$4.00
- Macaroni Salad$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Pickles Side$1.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
- Side Caesar$5.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Southern Green Beans$5.00
- Vegetable of the Day$5.00
- Fruit$2.50
14in Pizza
- 14in Cheese Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella$15.00
- 14in Crabby Pizza
Crab dip spread, mozzarella, cheddar$18.00
- 14in White Pizza
House made white sauce, mozzarella$16.00
- 14in Veggie Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers, and fresh tomatoes$17.00
- 14in Meat Lovers Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, and meatballs$17.00
- 14in Combination Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and sweet peppers$18.00
- 14in BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken and caramelized onions$17.00
- 14in White Supreme Pizza
House made white sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, spinach and broccoli$17.00
- 14in Hawaiian Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, and ham$17.00
- 14in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, and cheddar$17.00
- 14in Steak and Cheese Pizza
Thin layer of white sauce, sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and white american cheese,$17.00
- 14in New Market Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and onions.$17.00
18in Pizza
- 18in Cheese Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella$13.00
- 18in Crabby Pizza
Crab dip spread, mozzarella, cheddar$25.00
- 18in White Pizza
Houe made white sauce, mozzarella$20.00
- 18in Veggie Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers, and fresh tomatoes$24.00
- 18in Meat Lovers Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, and meatballs$24.00
- 18in Combination Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and sweet peppers$25.00
- 18in BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken and caramelized onions$23.00
- 18in White Supreme Pizza
House made white sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, spinach and broccoli$23.00
- 18in Hawaiian Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, and ham$23.00
- 18in Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, and cheddar$23.00
- 18in Steak and Cheese Pizza
Thin layer of white sauce, sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and white american cheese,$24.00
- 18in New Market Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and onions.$24.00
Calzones & Strombolis
- Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and tomato sauce$14.00
- Veggie Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli and tomato sauce.$16.00
- The New Market Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, sausage, onions, and tomato sauce$16.00
- Stromboli
Mozzarella, salami, cappy ham, and pepperoni. Glazed with parmesan garlic butter.$16.00
Pasta
- Spaghetti and Meatballs
Jumbo house made meatballs. spaghetti, and marinara sauce$17.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Ribbons of pasta with creamy alfredo sauce.$17.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Panko breaded and fried chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce and cheese, served over spaghetti.$20.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a garlic white wine and butter sauce & tossed with spaghetti.$22.00
- Baked Ziti
Italian sausage, diced meatballs, and ricotta cheese tossed with marinara and ziti. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked golden brown.$20.00
Kid's Menu
Breakfast
Breakfast Platters
- The Derby Breakfast Platter
Two eggs, two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, home fries, and your choice of applewood smoked bacon, sausage, ham or scrapple.$15.00
- The "B Shift" Platter
Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy, two eggs, home fries, and your choice of white, wheat, or rye toast.$16.00
- The Main Street Platter
Two eggs, home fries, your choice of applewood smoked bacon, sausage, ham or scrapple, and your choice of white, wheat, or rye toast.$14.00
- Country Chicken Sandwich
A battered chicken breast, fried golden brown, served on brioche, smothered in sausage gravy and cheddar cheese. Topped with an egg cooked any style.$14.00
- Steak and Eggs
Seasoned and seared flat iron steak with two eggs, served with home fries and your choice of white, wheat or rye toast.$20.00
- Breakfast Scramble
Two eggs, fresh sage sausage, home fries, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and green pepper. Plain or spicy. Served with your choice of white, wheat, or rye toast.$14.00
- Chipped Beef
Made fresh everyday and served on your choice of white toast or biscuits. Served with a side of home fries.$13.00
- CHIP BEEF BREAD BOWL
Made fresh everyday and served on your choice of white toast or biscuits. Served with a side of home fries.$15.00
- Sausage Gravy
House made gravy served over biscuits with a side of home fries.$13.00
- Breakfast Pizza
House made tomato sauce, mozzarella$13.00
Stud Muffins
- Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado on our homemade English muffin, topped with tomato, sunny side up eggs, feta cheese and basil$13.00
- Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs over ham on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with a side of home fries.$16.00
- Chesapeake Benedict
Two poached eggs over crab cakes on english muffin. Topped with hollandaise and Old Bay. Served with home fries.$18.00
Hand Helds
- The BLT with an E
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and egg sandwich on you choice of toast.$10.00
- Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs loaded with your choice of cheese, and applewood smoked bacon, ham, sausage, or scrapple. Served on a brioche roll.$10.00
- Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, suasage, onion, green peppers, salsa, and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.$12.00
Omelets
- The Stock Yard
Applewood smoked bacon, sausage, ham and your choice of cheese.$13.00
- Western
Chopped ham, green peppers, and grilled onions.$12.00
- Crab Cake
Our house made crab cake and cheddar cheese.$16.00
- Vegetarian
Fresh sauteed tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms and your choice of cheese.$12.00
- The Derby Omelet
Three egg omelet. Add any combination of ingredients!$10.00
From the Griddle
Breakfast Sides
- Side 1 Egg
One egg your way!$3.00
- Side 2 Eggs
Two eggs your way!$6.00
- Side 3 Eggs
Three eggs your way!$9.00
- Side 4 Eggs
Four eggs your way!$12.00
- Side Home Fries$4.00
- Side Chipped Beef Gravy$6.00
- Side Sausage Gravy$6.00
- Side Ham$5.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Sausage$5.00
- Side Scrapple$5.00
- Side Toast$3.00
- Side Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.50
- Side English Muffin$4.00
- Side 1 Pancake$4.50
- Side Sliced Tomatoes$2.00
- Side Avocado$1.00
- Side Bagel$4.00
SPECIALS
WEEKEND SPECIALS
- Pulled Pork Sliders
House made chili, cheddar cheese, diced onions, tomatoes.$12.00
- Chili Bread Bowl
House made chili, cheddar cheese, diced onions, tomatoes.$11.00
- Prime Rib$32.00
- Loaded Chili Dogs$13.00
- Add 1 Chili Dog$6.00
Pulled Pork Sliders
